IRGC Dismantles Three Terrorist Cells in Northwestern Iran

Islam Times - Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force announced that 3 counter-revolutionary terrorist teams who were trying to endanger the security of the country during elections were dismantled.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force said in a statement on Monday that in the last 10 days before the Friday presidential and city council elections, the IRGC ground forces managed to identify and destroy three terrorist teams in the northwest of the country.According to Pakpour, two teams of terrorist and counter-revolutionary elements were destroyed in Oshnavieh County in West Azerbaijan Province and Baneh County in the north of the Kordestan Province while the third team was dismantled when its members were trying to cross the border into the country in the Sarvabad County in Kordestan Province.