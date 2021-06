Islam Times - Reacting to the victory of Ebrahim Raisi in the 13th Presidential Election in Iran, the Japanese chief cabinet secretary said on Monday that Tokyo would intend to deepen bilateral relations with Iran, which were already friendly.

Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference in Tokyo on Monday that he hoped Iran would help stabilize the Middle East under the president-elect, reported Iran Press."We hope that Iran will play a constructive role in reducing tensions in the Middle East and stabilizing the situation under the presidency of the president-elect," he said."Given that about 90 percent of Japan's crude oil imports come from the Middle East, peace and stability in the region are essential to Japan," Kato said.