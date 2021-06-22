0
Tuesday 22 June 2021 - 10:20

Hundreds of Yemeni Children Have Died Due to UNs’ Failure to Provide Life-saving Basic Devices

Hundreds of Yemeni Children Have Died Due to UNs' Failure to Provide Life-saving Basic Devices
During his inspection visit to al-Thawra Hospital, al-Mutawakel said that there are children who do not find the necessary treatment and the necessary equipment in Saada and elsewhere, while international organizations prevent the arrival of these devices. The lack of many medical equipment is leading to many deaths among these children.

The Minister of Health stressed that the deaths of hundreds of children are due to the United Nations' repudiation of its role and the failure to provide sometimes basic devices to save their lives.

Relatively, Head of the Republican Hospital in Saada, Dr. Ismail al-Warfi, confirmed that the medical facility lacks necessary medical equipment in most of its departments. The director of the health office in Saada, Yahya Shayem, said that "the United Nations should not use double standards" and he called on them to "fulfill their responsibilities towards children."

In the same context, Head of the Oncology Department at the hospital, Ayman al-Siaghi, explained that most of the tumor cases are from the border areas of the governorate and where most of the forbidden weapons are dropped by the US-Saudi aggression.
