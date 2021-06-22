Netanyahu Attacks New “Israeli” FM: No Need to Notify US of Iran Ops

Islam Times - The Zionist entity former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now the opposition leader, said that he rejected requests from the US President Joe Biden administration to notify the US ahead of “Israeli” operations against Iran.

He further revealed that the “Israeli” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had made such a commitment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week.Netanyahu stated that Lapid, whom he reportedly called "the de-facto prime minister," committed to a "no surprises" Iran policy and that the State Department published a statement about it, although the US' summary of the call did not mention any commitments.The ex-PM claimed that Lapid's alleged pledge jeopardizes “Israel's” security, stating that the foreign minister has relinquished “Israel’s” freedom of action against Iran's nuclear program.“This is a serious blow to the core of our ‘national’ security, something I did not agree to do during my 15 years as ‘Israeli’ prime minister. Replacing the Lapid-Bennett government is the chief ‘national’ task and so we will do it as soon as possible,” Netanyahu said.During one of their phone calls, Netanyahu said he rejected President Biden's request for "no surprises," as well as a similar request made by war Secretary Lloyd Austin during his last visit to the apartheid entity.“I told them I will take their request into consideration, but stressed that on matters that are existential I will maintain 'Israel's' freedom of operation without any obligation for prior notice,” he said.Lapid's agreement with Blinken sends a message of weakness to Iran and the Biden administration "that is rushing back to the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran," Netanyahu added."I thank the leader of the opposition for his advice," Lapid reportedly responded in a short statement. "We will take it from here."