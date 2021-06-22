No Signs of ‘Israeli’ Intentions to Solve Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis: Sinwar

Islam Times - Leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance movement Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip, Yehya Sinwar, expressed dissatisfaction with "bad" talks with United Nations diplomats supporting an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with ‘Israel,’ saying the Zionist regime has no will to end the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland arrived in Gaza on Monday for talks with Hamas leaders, one month after the fragile Egypt-mediated ceasefire ended 11 days of onslaught by the occupying entity on the coastal enclave."The meeting was bad, it was not at all positive," Sinwar told reporters."They listened to us attentively. The roots of the problem must be resolved and unfortunately, there are no signs that there are intentions towards solving the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," Sinwar added.Meanwhile, a source in Hamas, who asked not to be identified, also said the UN envoy had delivered a "negative message" from the Tel Aviv regime to Hamas, without giving further details.The UN declined to make any comment about the meeting.The Tel Aviv regime claimed Monday that it had allowed the "limited export" of farm produce to begin and trucks carrying clothes and fabrics to leave.However, Sinwar rejected the claim and said the occupation regime did nothing to change the situation in Gaza.The occupation regime continues to block international aid, as well as critical fuel deliveries needed for the electricity plant, and restrict movement, including fishermen in the Mediterranean, the Hamas official added."It is clear that the occupation continues to practice its policies against us and our people in the Gaza Strip," Sinwar said."We told the representatives of the United Nations that we will not accept this matter."Tel Aviv launched the bombing campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip on May 10, following Palestinian retaliation against violent raids on worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East al-Quds.Apparently caught off guard by the unprecedented barrage of rockets from Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which Palestinian resistance movements accepted with Egyptian mediation.According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 260 Palestinians were martyred in the ‘Israeli’ offensive, including 66 children, 40 women and 16 elderly while 1,948 others were wounded.In response, Palestinian resistance factions fired more than 4,000 rockets and missiles into the occupied territories, killing 12 Zionist settlers.