0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 03:24

Kim Jong-un’s Sister Rejects Prospects for Resumption of North Korea-US Talks

Story Code : 939556
Kim Jong-un’s Sister Rejects Prospects for Resumption of North Korea-US Talks
"A Korean proverb says that in a dream, what counts most is to read it, not to have it. It seems that the US may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself", she said as per the KCNA.

Her statement comes several days after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House is ready to negotiate with Pyongyang on the latter's nuclear program, but is waiting for a "clearer signal." Sullivan described recent statements made by Kim Jong-un regarding ties with the US as "interesting."

In May, the DPRK's leader told officials at a major meeting of the ruling party that they should be prepared both for dialogue and confrontation with the United States. In his speech, Kim Jong-un refrained from bellicose rhetoric against the United States, which has been Pyongyang's usual modus operandi in relations with Washington.

The tone was widely regarded in the US as a sign of the DPRK's willingness to negotiate with the Biden administration, but the latest statements made by Kim Jong-un's sister apparently paint a different picture.

The United States too has given mixed signals about the way it wants to engage with North Korea. During the presidential campaign Joe Biden called Kim Jong-un a "thug" and insisted that the lifting of crippling economic sanctions on the DRPK will only occur after the North Korean leadership agrees to denuclearize.

North Korea, in turn, called Biden a "rabid dog" that "must be beaten to death with a stick."

After assuming office, the Democrat toned down the rhetoric, with the White House saying it will take a "calibrated" approach and will no longer rely on bargaining or patience.
Related Stories
Iran rejects 'baseless, false' claims about request for US talks
Islam Times - Iran has rejected as baseless and false claims by certain foreign media outlets about the country’s request for negotiations with ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
21 June 2021
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021