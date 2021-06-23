Netanyahu Accuses Bennett of Reducing Israel’s Margin of Confronting Iran
Story Code : 939558
Netanyahu also considered that Bennett is undermining Israel’s position in dealing with US, showing insistence on overthrowing the latter’s government.
Bennett’s government responded to Netanyahu, considering that he is still following the same dangerous policy from his position as the opposition chief.
The Zionist media noted that Bennett’s government will face soon a new challenge represented by the US decision to open a consulate in eastern Al-Quds, which might be utilized by the opposition in the conflict between the two sides.