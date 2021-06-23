0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 04:22

One-Third of Americans Believe Biden Won Because of Voter Fraud: Poll

Story Code : 939565
One-Third of Americans Believe Biden Won Because of Voter Fraud: Poll
Thirty-two percent of respondents say fraud was the reason Biden won the presidential election, maintaining a trend that has taken hold over the past seven months.

In similar Monmouth polls conducted in November, January and March, the number of voters who believe that fraud cost former US president Donald Trump a second term in the White House has remained steady at 32 percent.

The polling underscores how pervasive Trump’s false claims of a stolen election have become among his supporters in the months since the 2020 presidential race.

“The continuing efforts to question the validity of last year’s election is deepening the partisan divide in ways that could have long-term consequences for our Democracy, even if most Americans don’t quite see it that way yet,” Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said, The Hill reported.

The majority of those who believe that voter fraud delivered the White House to Biden identify as either Republicans or Republican-leaning, according to the Monmouth poll. Sixty-three percent of GOP voters and Republican-leaning voters say that Biden was not legitimately elected president.

At the same time, 14 percent of those surveyed say that they will never accept Biden as the legitimate president, including roughly 3 in 10 Republican and Republican-leaning voters.

The number of those who believe Biden’s victory was due to fraud is also similar to the 33 percent who believe that efforts by state legislatures to audit the results of the 2020 election are legitimate, according to the Monmouth poll.

Those audits have been criticized by Democrats and election officials who have warned that they jeopardize the security of ballots and risk sowing further distrust in the country’s elections. Most voters — 57 percent — see the audit efforts as partisan undertakings, the poll found.
Related Stories
Boris Johnson Vows to 'Get Brexit Done' on Final Campaign Day Amid Tightening Polls
Islam Times - As Britain is set to go to the polls this Thursday, 12 December, party leaders are criss-crossing the country in a frantic day of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
21 June 2021
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
3 Injured in Explosion at Serbian Ammunition Plant
20 June 2021
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
US Air Force Warns Four Snails, 90 Clams Could Be Killed in Upcoming Hypersonic Missile Test
20 June 2021
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
Suspicious US Movements on Iraqi-Syrian Border
20 June 2021