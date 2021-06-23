0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 06:02

Saudi's Foreign Minister Discusses Iran's Nuclear Program with IAEA Chief

During the meeting, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Rafael Grossi, discussed developments in the Iranian nuclear program and the issues related to the inspection of Iranian nuclear sites.

According to the Kingdom’s foreign ministry, in this meeting also some regional and international issues were discussed.

The two sides also held talks on the importance of adhering to implementing international atomic energy standards, in order to stimulate growth and progress to achieve sustainable development globally, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments.

The meeting was also attended by Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Austria.

Iran has repeatedly enunciated its nuclear program as exclusively civilian, subject to the most intensive UN supervisions ever.
