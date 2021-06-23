0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 06:03

Taliban Seizes Sher Khan Crossing in Afghanistan-Tajikistan

Story Code : 939572
The Deputy Chairman of Kunduz Provincial Council in Afghanistan Amruddin Wali told media on Tuesday that Taliban military forces attacked Sher Khan trade border crossing on Afghanistan - Tajikistan Border and took control of the border crossing on Tuesday morning, Afghanistan-based AVA news agency reported.

The Taliban Group said they took control of Sher Khan crossing and government buildings during the attack, and that security forces in the area surrendered to the group's military forces.

Sher Khan Crossing, known as "Sher Khan Bandar", is one of the most important border crossings between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and dozens of vehicles carrying commercial goods passing through it daily.

Two days ago, Taliban took control of two other cities in Balkh and Samangan provinces in northern Afghanistan.

The Taliban Group have taken the control of more than 35 cities across Afghanistan in the past two months.

On the one hand, a new round of inter-Afghan talks continues in the Qatari capital Doha and on the other hand, clashes between Taliban Group and Afghanistan security forces throughout the country have increased.

Shērkhān Bandar is an Afghan border town and dry port situated at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. It is located in Kunduz Province of Afghanistan near the border with Tajikistan.
