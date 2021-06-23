0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 08:12

‘Democracy’ vs. Terrorism: US Government ‘Seizes’ Resistance-affiliated News Websites

Story Code : 939600
‘Democracy’ vs. Terrorism: US Government ‘Seizes’ Resistance-affiliated News Websites
Two of the websites, Al-Alam and PressTV, are owned by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iran's state media corporation. PressTV is an English-language news service, but Al-Alam is broadcast in Arabic and Persian in addition to English. However, another, Al-Masirah, was founded in 2012 Beirut, Lebanon, by Yemen's Ansarullah movement. According to AP, the news site Palestine Today was also seized.

"The domain presstv.com has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant issued pursuant to 18 USC §§981, 982 and 50 USC 1701-1705 as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the message on PressTV's website reads. The messages on all the websites, including for other languages, are identical, save for the name of the outlet.

The sections of US law cited by the notice are for civil forfeiture; criminal forfeiture; Unusual and extraordinary threat; declaration of national emergency; and the exercise of Presidential authorities.

The US Department of 'Justice' said in a statement Tuesday evening that it had seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union [IRTVU] and three websites operated by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, in violation of US sanctions.

The three Kataib Hezbollah websites, the release notes, were seized in response to a 2009 OFAC designation of the group as an SDN and the Department of State's designation of it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Meanwhile, the Iranian domains for PressTV and Al-Alam, presstv.ir and alalam.ir, have remained accessible. It appears just the .com and .net domain addresses have been shut down.

PressTV issued a brief statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying only that "In what seems to be a coordinated action, a similar message appears on the websites of Iranian and regional television networks that claims the domains of the websites have been 'seized by the United States Government.'"

Al-Masirah also released a statement, saying the agency is "not surprised by this decision, as it comes from those that have supervised the most heinous crimes against our people," referring to US support for the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen, which has raged since 2015 and killed nearly a quarter-million people.

"This American ban on the Al-Masirah Net website and other friendly website reveals, once again, the falsehood of the slogans of freedom of expression and all the other headlines promoted by the United States of America, including its inability to confront the truth," the statement continues.
Related Stories
Zarif: US 'Medical Terrorism' Hinders Global COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts
Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says unilateral sanctions and medical terrorism by the United States have hampered global ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
21 June 2021
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021