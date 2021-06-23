Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic has foiled an act of sabotage that was meant against one of the buildings belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI].

The hostile attempt occurred early Wednesday, but did not result in any casualties or damage owing to tight security precautions adopted following similar acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites and the assassination of prominent scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last year.Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the facts surrounding the incident.Such attempts to disrupt Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities have failed thanks to the vigilance of Iran’s security and defense organizations.