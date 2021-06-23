0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 10:52

UN Expert to Bahrain: Release Three Human Rights Defenders

Story Code : 939632
UN Expert to Bahrain: Release Three Human Rights Defenders
Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said on Tuesday that she was alarmed at the prolonged detention of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, Abduljalil al-Singace and Naji Fateel.

"The fact that their health continues to deteriorate in prison is very concerning," the rights expert said, urging the state “to conduct an impartial and independent investigation into the allegations of torture while in prison.”

“The criminalization of human rights defenders in retaliation for their legitimate and peaceful efforts to advocate for the rights of others in Bahrain is concerning not only for the detrimental impact on the lives of those individuals and their families, but for the chilling effect it creates on civic space in the country.”

Khawaja, who previously served as president of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, has been in prison for 10 years, serving a life sentence for "organizing and managing a terrorist organization", among other charges.

He was one of the first high-profile arrests following the beginning of pro-democracy protests in 2011 that sparked a widespread government crackdown in Bahrain. 

Tens of thousands of people poured out onto the country's streets at the time, calling for democratic reforms, an end to discrimination against the majority Shia Muslim population and, eventually, the end of the 245-year rule of the Khalifa monarchy.

His detention was declared arbitrary by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

For his part, Singace was sentenced to life imprisonment on terrorism-related charges in 2011, and Fateel, one of the founders of the Bahrain Youth Society for Human Rights, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2013 for "forming illegal organizations."

Lawlor said she had received reports that Khawaja had suffered facial fractures, while Fateel and Singace had been placed in solitary confinement and denied basic medical care and their right to practice their religion.

Earlier this month, Bahraini activist Husain Barakat, who was serving a life sentence, died after contracting Covid-19.

Earlier this year, the UN high commissioner for human rights accused Bahrain of being in "violation of international law" over its treatment of prisoners, some of whom are documented to be as young as 13 years old. 

The UN reported that other human rights defenders, including Abbas al-Omran and Ali Abdulemam, were tried in absentia and sentenced to 15 years in prison for forming an illegal organisation and spreading false information.

They have been granted asylum and currently reside outside of the country. In 2012 and 2015, Bahraini authorities revoked their citizenship.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
21 June 2021
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021