0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 11:29

US Terrified by Free Networks: Yemeni Official

Story Code : 939637
US Terrified by Free Networks: Yemeni Official
"Free networks have terrified the United States although the government has always claimed freedom," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of the Yemeni National Salvation Government tweeted.

Al-Houthi added that blocking access to these networks removed the mask of democracy and US false slogans.

The US Department of Justice recently blocked resistance-oriented networks and media outlets, including Iran's Al-Alam and Press TV, Hezbollah's Kataeb website, Al-Maluma News Agency, and Iraqi Cuff Media Al-Masira Yemen, Al-Lulu Bahrain, Palestine Al-Youm, and Al-Kawthar.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Ansar al-Islam re-launched Al-Masira TV through a new link hours after the US Department of Justice shut it down.
Related Stories
Yemen frustrated all Saudi goals in Bab-el-Mandeb: Yemeni official
Islam Times - The president of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council says all attempts by Saudi-backed militants to advance in Yemen’s southwestern ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
Rocket Fire Targets Ain al-Assad Air Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq
21 June 2021
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
Yemen’s Ansarullah Slams UN Chief’s ‘Disgraceful’ Decision
21 June 2021
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
Bennett Calls on World Powers to Revoke Iran’s Nuclear Deal after Raisi Election
21 June 2021
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
Afghanistan’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Surge in Violence
20 June 2021