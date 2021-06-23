US Terrified by Free Networks: Yemeni Official

"Free networks have terrified the United States although the government has always claimed freedom," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of the Yemeni National Salvation Government tweeted.
Al-Houthi added that blocking access to these networks removed the mask of democracy and US false slogans.
The US Department of Justice recently blocked resistance-oriented networks and media outlets, including Iran's Al-Alam and Press TV, Hezbollah's Kataeb website, Al-Maluma News Agency, and Iraqi Cuff Media Al-Masira Yemen, Al-Lulu Bahrain, Palestine Al-Youm, and Al-Kawthar.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Ansar al-Islam re-launched Al-Masira TV through a new link hours after the US Department of Justice shut it down.