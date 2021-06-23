0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 11:31

UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad

Story Code : 939639
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
Khaled al-Batash in a speech on Wed. emphasized that Palestinian Resistance Movement is committed to breaking the siege of Gaza, alleviating the critical situation of Palestinian citizens in Gaza Strip, and supporting the ideal and causes of Al-Quds and its sanctuaries, Al-Ahad news reported.

According to the report, senior member of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement added, "Unfortunately, in a situation where Gaza needs reconstruction and residents of this area are waiting for such an issue, we are witnessing the United Nations supports for the Zionist regime.”

The United Nations is sending messages from Zionist regime about the "release of Zionist prisoners in exchange for a reduction in siege of Gaza," but has not reacted to Tel Aviv's sabotage of prisoner exchange case, he criticized.

He went on to say that reduction of siege of Gaza has nothing to do with the exchange of prisoners, adding, “If Zionists want release of their inmates, they must release our prisoners.”

Despite the fact that the United Nations has heard well the terms and conditions set by Zionist regime for the release of Palestinian prisoners, it is a matter of regret to say that it did not react to this action, Khaled al-Batash added.
Comment


