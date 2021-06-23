0
Wednesday 23 June 2021 - 22:08

Republican Senator Blocks Aid to Palestine

Story Code : 939739
Last month, Senator James Risch placed a hold on the funding using procedures under a 2018 US law.

Advocates said Risch’s hold on the funds is politically motivated and will eventually have to be lifted. A large group of Democrats in the US House, led by Representative Jamie Raskin has demanded Risch release the aid.

A spokeswoman for Risch confirmed on Monday that the hold remains in place despite the appeals to lift it.

“I just don’t see any justification for withholding the release of funds, other than the continued dehumanization, ridicule and collective punishment of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza,” said Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

“It’s a part of the consistent collective punishment of the Palestinian people, particularly the people of Gaza,” Abuznaid told Al Jazeera.

After 11 days of bombardment by the Zionist military in May, Palestinian residents in the besieged enclave of Gaza face massive rebuilding challenges amid a ceasefire and an uncertain future. The Tel Aviv regime destroyed hundreds of buildings, leading to the displacement of some 100,000 civilians. The ‘Israeli’ bombing claimed the lives of 256 Palestinians, including 66 children.
