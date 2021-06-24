0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 05:22

Iran to Manufacture Imaging Satellite with 1-Meter Accuracy: Minister

Story Code : 939775
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Azari Jahromi said domestic academic centers have undertaken a project to make a high-accuracy imaging satellite.

Manufacturing it will begin in the near future, he noted, saying the remote-sensing satellite will have a resolution accuracy of one meter.

The minister also pointed to the joint efforts by the ICT Ministry and the Defense Ministry for manufacturing a satellite-carrier capable of sending the country’s satellites into the geostationary orbit of 36,000 km from the Earth's Equator.

The satellite-carrier’s engine has performed successfully in the tests, Azari Jahromi noted, expecting that Iran will launch satellites into GEO in less than a year.

In February, the Iranian Defense Ministry launched a new satellite carrier with a powerful engine running on solid fuel and capable of lifting satellites toward operational orbits 500 kilometers into space.

In April 2020, the IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed (messenger). The Iranian satellite has a lifespan of some 2.5 years.
