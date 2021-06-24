0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 05:45

Maduro and Iran's President-Elect Hold Phone Call

Story Code : 939779
Maduro and Iran
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday evening spoke by telephone with Ebrahim Raisi, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Announcing the news on his personal Twitter account, Maduro wrote: "I had a telephone conversation with Ebrahim Raisi, the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"We agreed to strengthen our brotherly relations and cooperation to advance the common struggle against militarism," the President of Venezuela added.

Earlier, in a message, Maduro congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the election of Iran, and called for deepening relations between Tehran and Caracas.
