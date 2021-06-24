Maduro and Iran's President-Elect Hold Phone Call

Islam Times - The Venezuelan President says that through phone conversation with the President-elect of Iran, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen relations and cooperation against global imperialism.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday evening spoke by telephone with Ebrahim Raisi, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Announcing the news on his personal Twitter account, Maduro wrote: "I had a telephone conversation with Ebrahim Raisi, the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.""We agreed to strengthen our brotherly relations and cooperation to advance the common struggle against militarism," the President of Venezuela added.Earlier, in a message, Maduro congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the election of Iran, and called for deepening relations between Tehran and Caracas.