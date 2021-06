Islam Times - Talks on Iran's nuclear program need to end quickly because time is running out, French junior minister Franck Riester said on Wednesday.

Riester told parliament that difficult decisions would need to be taken in the coming days or weeks if negotiations do not advance.Given that the United States has been the party to violate the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized that Washington must return to the agreement with the lifting of sanctions. The fulfillment of US obligations needs to be verified.