Islam Times - The Iraqi secretary-general of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH), Al-Mahdi Army, said that the Iraqi Resistance will not stop their military actions against US forces.

Sheikh Qais Al-Khazali said: "The Iraqi Resistance will not stop their military actions against US forces unless these American forces actually exit from Iraq."The presence of American forces in Iraq is an issue that has been protested by the people, the government and the resistance groups in Iraq.In recent months, US positions and bases throughout Iraq have been repeatedly attacked by rocket fire from resistance forces.