0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 07:33

Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear Weapons

Story Code : 939816
Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear Weapons
Speaking at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov emphasized on Wednesday that Russia's nuclear policy is purely defensive in nature, Urdu Point reported.

"The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons only in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened," Gerasimov explained.

Russia has developed means to neutralize the threat posed by the US missile defense systems, the official assured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021