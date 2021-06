Islam Times - Pakistani officials said that at least three people were killed and 21 injured on Wednesday after a blast in Lahore's Johar Town.

The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, police said, according to the Pakistani Dawn website. Television footage showed visible damage to nearby houses whose walls had collapsed and window panes shattered.A statement from Lahore police chief said that three people had been killed. It added that 13 injured were being treated at the hospital while eight others had been discharged.