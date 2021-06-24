0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 10:23

New Zionist Government Approves More Illegal WB Settlement Constructions

Story Code : 939839
The so-called ‘subcommittee on settlements’ in the ‘Civil Administration’ approved plans for building in the communities of Elkana, Mishor Adumim, Karnei Shomron, Kfar Adumim and Yitzhar.

The schemes include a school for children with special needs in Elkana, a shopping mall in Mishor Adumim and religious buildings in Karnei Shomron and Kfar Adumim. Additionally, the construction of new 31 illegal settler unit buildings was approved in Yitzhar.
