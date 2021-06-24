Russia, Turkey Tentatively Step Toward Mercenary Withdrawal Agreement on Libya

Islam Times - Hopes grew for Libya's stability following a decade of bloodshed as Russia and Turkey reached a tentative plan in talks in Berlin to start withdrawing foreign mercenaries, officials said.

The UN-sponsored conference – the second held in the German capital – renewed commitments to holding elections on December 24, a watershed for the North African nation where foreign powers have violently jostled for influence.In this regard, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush voiced hope that there would finally be progress on a key pledge from the first conference in January 2020 – to pull foreign fighters out.Clouding the talks, Turkey refuses to withdraw its military, saying its presence is different as it has an agreement with the internationally recognized government.Any withdrawal is also a delicate balancing act, said Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who noted that Russia and Turkey are concerned that a withdrawal could open an opportunity for their adversary to launch a sudden offensive.A gradual draw down of troops is likely the preferred option to avoid such a scenario.