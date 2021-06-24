0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 21:37

Russia, Turkey Tentatively Step Toward Mercenary Withdrawal Agreement on Libya

Story Code : 939920
Russia, Turkey Tentatively Step Toward Mercenary Withdrawal Agreement on Libya
The UN-sponsored conference – the second held in the German capital – renewed commitments to holding elections on December 24, a watershed for the North African nation where foreign powers have violently jostled for influence.

In this regard, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush voiced hope that there would finally be progress on a key pledge from the first conference in January 2020 – to pull foreign fighters out.

Clouding the talks, Turkey refuses to withdraw its military, saying its presence is different as it has an agreement with the internationally recognized government.

Any withdrawal is also a delicate balancing act, said Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who noted that Russia and Turkey are concerned that a withdrawal could open an opportunity for their adversary to launch a sudden offensive.

A gradual draw down of troops is likely the preferred option to avoid such a scenario.
Related Stories
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Islam Times - Moscow will continue to provide support to Syria in combating terrorism and reaching a political solution to crisis in the Arab country,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021