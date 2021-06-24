0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 22:06

Zionist Entity’s Gantz Warns Next War ‘Likely to Need Ground Troops’

Story Code : 939925
Zionist Entity’s Gantz Warns Next War ‘Likely to Need Ground Troops’
In remarks carried by Israeli media, Gantz claimed that the occupation army is “prepared to engage our full capacity.”

“In future campaigns, or, God forbid, in war, if we need to get into enemy territory, ground troops, both in regular and reserve duty, will constitute a central component of the fighting,” Gantz said. “We will use them if it becomes necessary.”

He noted that his statement “applies to a potential future conflict along the border with Lebanon or anywhere else.”

During the 11 days of conflict between the occupation regime and Palestinian Resistance in Gaza last month, Israeli ground troops did not enter the Strip.

“We are aware of the attempts to breach the calm on our borders, and we are keeping our eyes open, maintaining the routine, while remaining prepared for broader crisis response,” Gantz added.

In a speech earlier in May, before the eruption of the war in Gaza, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reiterated his threat to the occupation regime against committing any folly.

“Any folly or any attempt to change the rule of engagement is an adventure that we won’t tolerate at all,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a speech during Al-Quds Day in May 7.
Source : Israeli Media
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021