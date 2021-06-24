Zionist Entity’s Gantz Warns Next War ‘Likely to Need Ground Troops’

Islam Times - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that “future military conflicts” are likely to involve ground troops of the occupation military.

In remarks carried by Israeli media, Gantz claimed that the occupation army is “prepared to engage our full capacity.”“In future campaigns, or, God forbid, in war, if we need to get into enemy territory, ground troops, both in regular and reserve duty, will constitute a central component of the fighting,” Gantz said. “We will use them if it becomes necessary.”He noted that his statement “applies to a potential future conflict along the border with Lebanon or anywhere else.”During the 11 days of conflict between the occupation regime and Palestinian Resistance in Gaza last month, Israeli ground troops did not enter the Strip.“We are aware of the attempts to breach the calm on our borders, and we are keeping our eyes open, maintaining the routine, while remaining prepared for broader crisis response,” Gantz added.In a speech earlier in May, before the eruption of the war in Gaza, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reiterated his threat to the occupation regime against committing any folly.“Any folly or any attempt to change the rule of engagement is an adventure that we won’t tolerate at all,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a speech during Al-Quds Day in May 7.