0
Thursday 24 June 2021 - 22:13

Hezbollah Denounces as ‘Crime’ US’ Seizure of Pro-Resistance Websites

Story Code : 939926
Hezbollah Denounces as ‘Crime’ US’ Seizure of Pro-Resistance Websites
In remarks carried by Al-Manar, Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office Mohamamd Afif described the US move as a “crime par excellence”.

“The seizure of several free websites proves Washington’s policy to undermine free speech under bright but false pretexts,” Afif was quoted as saying.

“The US administration wanted through this vile move to cover up crimes committed by Washington and its allies against the oppressed people of our region, especially in Palestine and Yemen.”

The official voiced Hezbollah solidarity with these media outlets, stressing that any power won’t be able to silence pro-Resistance websites.

“We also call for a wide campaign of solidarity with these websites.” He added.

Earlier on Tuesday, American authorities blocked over 30 pro-Resistance websites, including Iran’s Press TV and Al-Alam, as well as Palestine Today, Nabaa, Al-Massira, Louloua, Al-Kawthar and many others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood
22 June 2021
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
US Triples Vaccines for Taiwan as Tensions with China Escalate
21 June 2021
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
Welcoming the Enemy: Lapid to UAE
21 June 2021
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!
21 June 2021