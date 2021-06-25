Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib

Islam Times - Yemen's Al-Masirah network reported on Thursday night that Saudi fighter jets had carried out large-scale attacks in the central Yemeni province of Marib.

Al-Masirah reported that the Saudi coalition fighter jets had bombed the Sirwah at least 12 times and the Raghwan region in Marib province six times.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.The Saudi aggression coalition is targeting the Yemeni province of Marib more than ever these days, following the field defeat of its forces in the Yemeni province of Marib.Meanwhile; the Yemeni army said Thursday night that Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries had violated ceasefires 162 times in the western Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah in the past 24 hours.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.