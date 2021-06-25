Five Killed in Daesh Attack on Iraqi Police Car

Islam Times - An attack by Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists on a police car in Iraq left five policemen killed, sources said.

According to Iraqi news sources, the terrorists set off a roadside bomb on the path of the car in Daquq District in the norther governorate of Kirkuk.They then fired an RPG-7 rocket on the police car, the sources added.Iraqi security sources say five members of Iraqi police force were killed in the attack.In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east).In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.