Friday 25 June 2021 - 08:58

Hezbollah, Amal Movement Urge Supporters to Beware of Sedition

Story Code : 939978
Hezbollah, Amal Movement Urge Supporters to Beware of Sedition
In a statement on Thursday, Hezbollah’s and Amal movement’s social media officials called on supporters to uphold the brotherly spirit between the two sides.

The officials urged the supporters to beware of sedition and avoid social media wrangles and heated debates “that could lead to discord between brothers in the same house,” the statement issued following a meeting between the officials read.

The officials stressed that the hard time the country has been passing through “requires more vigilance and awareness in a bid to defend the back of the Resistance, in light of attempts by enemies to sue discord.”

The meeting was held upon orders by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Hezbollah Denounces as ‘Crime’ US’ Seizure of Pro-Resistance Websites
Islam Times - Hezbollah denounced on Thursday US’ seizure of several pro-Resistance websites, stressing that such move proves Washington’s policy ...
