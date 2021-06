Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces’ Propelled Air Force carried out an offensive against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a brief statement on Friday that a Qasef-2k-type drone was deployed in the operation, which made a precise hit.“This operation comes in the course of the legitimate and natural right to address the aggression and its continued blockade against dear Yemen,” Saree emphasized.