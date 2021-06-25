0
Friday 25 June 2021 - 10:11

At Least 600 Graves Found At Indigenous Boarding School in Canada

Story Code : 939989
At Least 600 Graves Found At Indigenous Boarding School in Canada
Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan said they had found at least 600 graves after radar detected 751 “hits” in a field on the school grounds.

“This is not a mass gravesite. These are unmarked graves,” he said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations said the discovery, coupled with the recent discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Colombia, shows “genocide” committed by Canada.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada determined in 2015 that more than 150,000 Indigenous children had been forced into residential schools. Cameron said on Tuesday there are many burial sites like at Marieval and Kamloops and that searches will continue.

“We will find more bodies and we will not stop until we find all our children.”

“The world is watching Canada as we unearth the findings of genocide. We had concentration camps here. We had them here in Canada, in Saskatchewan, they were called Indian residential schools,” he said.

“Now we have evidence.”

The gravesite at Marieval was administered by the Roman Catholic Church, Delorme said. Over the years, oral stories from Indigenous elders talked of the burials.

“In 1960, there may have been marks on these graves,” Delorme said. “The Catholic Church representatives removed these headstones and today they are unmarked graves.”

Removing gravestones is a crime in Canada, Delorme said, and the area is being treated as a crime scene.

“We cannot confirm they are all children. But there are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite, as well.”

Delorme said the ground-penetrating radar technology used to discover the graves had an error rate of roughly 10 to 15 percent. There were 715 “hits”, which means “at least 600” graves, Delorme explained.

The discovery comes weeks after the remains of 215 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described that discovery as heartbreaking.

Elder Florence Sparver recalled her time at the Marieval boarding school. She said the Catholic nuns were “rough” with Indigenous children and barred them from keeping their customs.

“We had our own way of honoring ourselves and Mother Earth,” Sparver said, remember that Indigenous “blessings” were banned.

Canada’s history of boarding schools for Indigenous children has made national news following the Kamloops discovery.

“They would just start beating you and lose control and hurl you against the wall, throw you on the floor, kick you, punch you,” Geraldine Bob, a survivor of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, said about her experience there in a report.

Kamloops was also administered by the Catholic Church. Pope Francis expressed “pain” and offered condolences after the “upsetting discovery of the remains of 215 children”. But he did not accept responsibility for his church’s actions.

“The pope needs to apologize for what has happened to the Marieval residential school” to help survivors and descendants heal, Delorme said.

“An apology is one stage of many in the healing journey.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib
25 June 2021
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
25 June 2021
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
25 June 2021
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
24 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
UN Backs Crimes Committed by Zionists against Palestinians: Islamic Jihad
23 June 2021
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
Khashoggi Killers Trained in US
23 June 2021
Pakistani PM Slams Western
Pakistani PM Slams Western 'Hypocrisy' for Ignoring Kashmir, Focusing on Uyghurs in China
22 June 2021
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
US May Slow Pullout from Afghanistan
22 June 2021