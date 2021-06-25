0
Friday 25 June 2021 - 10:56

Iran’s Raeisi: End to Foreign Interference Necessary for Regional Stability, Security

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday night, Raeisi emphasized that collective stability and security can be achieved once foreign interference in regional affairs comes to an end.

He said collective security constitutes a key part of his incoming administration’s regional foreign policy doctrine, which can bring about peace and stability to the regional states and tranquility and prosperity for the nations.

Raeisi said the next Iranian administration will attach paramount significance to neighboring countries in its economic diplomacy, describing strong connection between political ties and economic interactions in Iran-Qatar relation as a good model for regional trade convergence.

Raeisi also called for further promotion of Tehran-Doha bilateral ties.

The Qatari emir, for his part, congratulated Raeisi on winning the Iranian presidential election. He lauded Doha-Tehran relations as distinct and excellent and hoped for further promotion of ties between the two countries.

Al Thani also praised Iran's strong support during the rancorous Saudi-led embargo against his country, especially the effective role played by Raeisi as the Chief of Iran’s Judiciary.

“We have overcome difficult conditions, and must now stand together and help each other out,” the Qatari monarch pointed out.

In early January, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt signed a declaration on the eve of the GCC leaders’ summit in the ancient desert city of al-Ula, to ease a rift with Qatar, signaling the end of a three and a half year embargo of the energy-rich Persian Gulf country.

In June 2017, the four countries accused Qatar, among other things, of supporting “terrorism” and having close ties to Iran, and severed economic and diplomatic ties. A blockade was also imposed by the four countries by land, air and sea.

Qatar repeatedly denied the claims and said there was no justification for severing relations.
