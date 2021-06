Islam Times - Iraqi sources informed on Friday that five Iraqi military forces lost lives in a bomb blast in north Iraq.

According to the reports, a bomb exploded on the way of an Iraqi military delegation in Kirkuk, northern Iraq on early Friday.ISIL has reportedly accepted the responsibility for the blast.The ISIL terrorist fired a rocked after the explosion, too.Five Iraqi soldiers lost lives in the bomb blast but the final death toll has not been announced yet.Kirkuk is a city in Iraq, serving as the capital of the Kirkuk Governorate, located 238 kilometers north of Baghdad.