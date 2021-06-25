Biden Admin Walks Back US Recognition of Golan Heights as ‘Israeli’ Territory

Islam Times - The Biden administration is walking back the United States' recognition of the Zionist regime’s sovereignty over Syria’s Golan Heights region along the occupied territories’ northern border, a significant blow to the ‘Israeli’ entity and one of the Trump administration's signature foreign policy decisions.

The Trump administration declared the territory—seized by the Zionists from Syria in 1967 and later annexed by the occupation regime—to be wholly part of the ‘Israeli’ entity in 2019. Then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo took a trip to the area in 2020 and reaffirmed that America formally abandoned a decades-long policy of considering the area occupied.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken first raised questions about the Biden administration's view on the matter in February, when he would not say if his State Department continues to abide by the former administration's decision.The shift in policy is already causing outrage among Republican lawmakers who backed the Trump administration's decision and hoped to see it continue. It is also likely to rankle ‘Israeli’ leaders of all political stripes, the plurality of whom claim the Golan Heights is absolutely vital to the Zionist entity’s security.