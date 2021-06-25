0
Friday 25 June 2021 - 21:15

UN Urges ‘Israel’ To ‘Immediately’ Halt Settlement Expansion

Story Code : 940075
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland reported on the implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity.” The global body demanded a halt to the settlement expansion.

Wennesland said in a briefing to the council on Guterres’ 12-page report that he was deeply troubled by the Zionist approval of a plan to add 540 settler units to the Har Homa settlement in East al-Quds as well as the establishment of settlement outposts.

He said that is illegal also under ‘Israeli’ law.

“I again underscore, in no uncertain terms, that ‘Israeli’ settlements constitute a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law,” the UN envoy said.

“The advancement of all settlement activity must cease immediately,” Wennesland said.

Settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are regarded as illegal under international law and by much of the international community. Between 600,000 and 750,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 250 illegal settlements [130 official, 120 unofficial] in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Both Guterres and Wennesland also called on ‘Israeli’ authorities to end the demolition of Palestinian homes and other property and the displacement of Palestinians – another flashpoint – “and to approve plans that would enable these communities to build legally and address their development needs.”

The occupation’s plan to forcefully displace Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods in occupied East al-Quds last month sparked protests across Palestinian territories, as well as inside the occupied territories by its Palestinian citizens.
