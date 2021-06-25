UN Chief Calls for US to Remove Sanctions on Iran

Islam Times - Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said in his 11th report about implementation of UN Security Council 2231 that US’ return to the deal will be an appropriate move and demanded Washington to remove sanctions on Iran and renew the exemption.

The report was published on the verge of the June 30 UNSC meeting.Saying that people of Iran should make sure of the tangible interests of the deal, he noted that removing the sanctions and renewing the exemption are necessary for the facilitating the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UNSC2231.Vienna talks are coming to an end after six weeks of intensive negotiations and diplomats hope for the agreement to be implemented in the coming weeks.US, alongside the other four permanent members of the UNSC and Germany, signed the JCPOA in 2015 but unilaterally and illegally withdrew from it in 2018.