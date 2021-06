Islam Times - Tensions with Turkey have eased over the last few weeks but European countries will remain cautious, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Tensions have eased in recent weeks", Macron told a news conference on Friday when speaking about Turkey."We will continue to be vigilant throughout the summer but also to re-engage in joint work," he added, Reuters reported.Ties between Ankara and Paris have been battered by disputes over the conflicts on Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkish accusations of Islamophobia in France.