Friday 25 June 2021 - 23:17

Dozens of Civilians Killed as Afghan Troops, Taliban Clash in Northern Province

Media reports quoting Ehsanullah Fazli, head of Kunduz's provincial hospital, said that at least 28 bodies and 290 wounded civilians had been delivered to two local hospitals across the troubled region in the past three days.

He expected the death toll to rise in the ongoing fight in the coming days. "The war is still going on in the city of Kunduz and the death toll will rise," he said.

According to hospital officials, the vast majority of the casualties have been children, women and elderly people.

The northern Afghan provinces have been the scene of fierce fighting between government troops and the Taliban in recent days, with the militant group trying to capture key cities.

Since early May, the Taliban militant group has launched major offensives against Afghan government forces and civilians across the country, and claims to have seized at least 87 of the country’s 421 districts.

The Taliban militant group also recently took control of the country’s main border crossing with neighboring Tajikistan.

Afghan government forces, however, said they would soon launch a massive offensive to retake lost territory.

On Wednesday, hundreds of armed men gathered on the outskirts of the capital Kabul and vowed to fight against the Taliban.

Afghan officials said Thursday that 130 Taliban militants surrendered with the help of tribal elders in the western province of Herat.

"They realized that the Taliban's war with the Afghan government was illegitimate," Herat Governor Abdul Sabur Qani said at a ceremony to mark the event.

But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the men were not from their group, calling the event "propaganda".

Observers have warned of the growing risk of civil war as the country looks increasingly unstable and more groups are getting ready to take up arms.
