Saturday 26 June 2021 - 07:38

US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria

Story Code : 940141
Hood gracefully hinted that if the Arab countries chose the path of normalization, they will risk being hit by economic pressure from the United States.  

The US economic sanctions and blockades have been a stumbling block preventing states from re-establishing relations with the Syrian Arab Republic. Nevertheless, the UAE and Bahrain did reopen their embassies in Damascus in 2019, and in 2020, and Oman returned its ambassador to Syria. 

“I would also, of course, add that we have Caesar [Act] sanctions; this is a law that has wide, bipartisan support in the Congress and the [Biden] administration is going to follow the ball on that,” Hood reportedly said. "So, governments and businesses need to be careful that their proposed transactions don’t expose them to potential sanctions from the United States, under that act." 

This comes after President Bashar Al-Assad was re-elected in May with 95.1% of the vote. He repeatedly noted that the US sanctions have been a major obstacle, preventing Syrian refugees from returning to their homeland. 

It is also the American troops who Damascus has blamed for plundering the country's wheat and oil resources, with regular reports by the Syrian state media that US troops are transporting terrorists from Iraq to Syria to purportedly prolong their military presence in the country. 

The US presence in Syria was neither requested for, nor approved by the Syrian government.
US Sanctions vs Russian Oil Diplomacy
Islam Times - The anti-Russian sanctions are becoming more and more a spirited debate in the US these days as every day starts with new charges against the Russian politicians and organizations ...
