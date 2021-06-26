0
Saturday 26 June 2021 - 09:29

We Were Not After Gaining Legitimacy from US: Ansarullah Official

Story Code : 940168
We Were Not After Gaining Legitimacy from US: Ansarullah Official
In a tweet, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti noted that Ansarullah movement was to restore the independence and sovereignty of Yemen and liberate its soil from the invaders. 

He highlighted the sacrifices and unique resistance of the Yemeni nation in liberating their country and stressed: "What is being asked of the US-led aggressors today is to stop the aggression, lift the blockade, withdraw their forces from the country and respect the will of the Yemeni people."

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Thursday: "Washington recognizes the Houthi movement as a legitimate party in Yemen."

Yet, in response to Lenderking's comments, the Head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-​Houthi noted that Yemen's legitimacy originated from power and resistance.
Yemen Able to Defeat Saudi-led Aggression: Ansarullah Official
Member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said the Arab country's military has proved that it has the ability
