Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us

Islam Times - Children of the Yemeni city of Dahyan in the Saada province organized a rally to condemn the United Nations’ involvement in their killing.

The rally was held in the place where the Dahyan school bus massacre took place, with participants chanting against the UN’s alignment with the coalition of aggression and reversing its humanitarian slogans.A statement was issued after the rally denounced the UN decision, labelling it as violation of international and humanitarian rights and a scandal in which the UN has been involved.The statement further stressed that the US-Saudi coalition of aggression has been killing and displacing the children of Yemen, being covered by the UN.“The Dahlan bus massacre, among many others, won’t go in vain,” the statement read, and called on all free people to expose the UN and its shameful stances towards humanity in Yemen and the world.It also hailed the sacrifices made by the heroes of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees in defending the nation, and urged all of the free people in the world to stand by Yemen’s side to lift the siege and stop the aggression.The coalition of Saudi-American forces of aggression had targeted on August 9th, 2018 a Yemeni children bus with an airstrike, killing 26 children and wounding 19 others in the crowded Dahyan Market northern Yemen.Back then, Human Rights Watch labelled the airstrike as a war crime and demanded countries to immediately freeze arms sales to Saudi Arabia.