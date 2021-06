Islam Times - The US Consulate in Erbil slammed a drone attack on the city that took place Saturday morning, claiming the “attack represents a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Drones have increasingly been used by Iraqi resistance groups, including several attacks on Erbil near the airport, and threats to Al-Asad base and US facilities in Baghdad near the airport and embassy.CENTCOM head General Kenneth McKenzie has warned Congress about this emerging threat over the last year.