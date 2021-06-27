Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya

Islam Times - Italy's defense ministry on Saturday denied media reports that say Rome is planning to increase its military presence in Libya.

Italy's Defense Ministry in a statement denied any talks with Libyan officials on increasing its military presence in the country, calling such reports as invalid, untrue.Several Italian newspapers have recently stated that Italy intends to strengthen its military presence in Libya.The Italian newspaper 'Fogillo' also claimed that the Italian government is trying to increase its military activities in Libya in an ambitious program coordinated with France with the deployment of more than 600 troops.The reports come as Foreign Minister Najla al-Manqoush recently called on all foreign parties with a military presence in Libya to leave the country.Libya was an Italian colony for many years. Italy has committed heinous crimes in Libya.Libya has been facing violence and political instability since the 2011 revolution, which led to the overthrow of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.