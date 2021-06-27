0
Sunday 27 June 2021 - 05:59

A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria

Story Code : 940303
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
The official Syrian news agency reported that three people, including a girl, were killed and several others were injured in a car blast.

The city of Afrin in the Syrian province of Aleppo is occupied by the Turkish army and terrorist groups backed by that country.

Following the Turkish occupation, the northern cities of Syria occasionally witness the explosion of car and motorcycle bombs.

Regions in northern Syria are currently occupied by the Turkish army. The Turkish army has invaded Syria several times over the past four years.

Turkey's aggression in northern Syria has drawn widespread international condemnation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib
25 June 2021
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
25 June 2021
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
25 June 2021
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
24 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021