A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria

Islam Times - Syria's official SANA news agency reported on Saturday night that a car bomb had exploded in the northern city of Afrin in Aleppo province.

The official Syrian news agency reported that three people, including a girl, were killed and several others were injured in a car blast.The city of Afrin in the Syrian province of Aleppo is occupied by the Turkish army and terrorist groups backed by that country.Following the Turkish occupation, the northern cities of Syria occasionally witness the explosion of car and motorcycle bombs.Regions in northern Syria are currently occupied by the Turkish army. The Turkish army has invaded Syria several times over the past four years.Turkey's aggression in northern Syria has drawn widespread international condemnation.