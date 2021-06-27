0
Black Sea Fleet Monitors US Destroyer Entering Black Sea: Russian Defense Ministry

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to keep a close watch on the actions of the US Navy destroyer Ross, which entered the Black Sea on June 26," the center said in a statement.

Earlier, the US Navy's Sixth Fleet announced that the US destroyer entered the Black Sea on Saturday, where it will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise. According to the fleet, Ross will join the 31 ships during the naval part of the exercise," the statement said, TASS reported.

The plan involves the unification of armed forces from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia to conduct various military disciplines at sea, land and air, including combat operations on land, against ships and air defense, as well as the establishment of weapons clearance skills."

On June 23, the Russian Embassy in Washington urged the United States and its allies not to practice military operations in the Black Sea. The diplomatic mission warned that these maneuvers "increase the risk of unintentional incidents" and "encourage militaristic sentiments in Kiev." The press service of the American Embassy in Ukraine previously reported that 32 countries will take part in the exercises. It is planned to involve 5,000 servicemen, 32 ships and 40 aircraft in the trainings.
