Roadside Bomb Rargets US Military Convoy in Baghdad

Islam Times - Iraqi sources announced on Sunday morning that another convoy of the US army was targeted in Iraq.

A roadside bomb targeted a US terrorist army logistics convoy as it crossed an area in Baghdad, the Iraqi news channel Saberin reported.There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.Iraqi media also reported on Saturday night that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Iraqi cities of Hillah and Diwaniyah.US logistics convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups want the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.