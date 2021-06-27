0
Sunday 27 June 2021 - 07:32

Roadside Bomb Rargets US Military Convoy in Baghdad

Story Code : 940316
Roadside Bomb Rargets US Military Convoy in Baghdad
A roadside bomb targeted a US terrorist army logistics convoy as it crossed an area in Baghdad, the Iraqi news channel Saberin reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

Iraqi media also reported on Saturday night that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Iraqi cities of Hillah and Diwaniyah.

US logistics convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.

Many Iraqi people and groups want the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib
25 June 2021
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
25 June 2021
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
25 June 2021
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
24 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive First Dose of Iranian Vaccine in Coming Days
24 June 2021
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
Iraqi Cleric: Resistance Will Not Stop Attacks on US Forces
24 June 2021
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
Russian Warship, Jet Fire Warning Shots as British Destroyer Violates Maritime Borders in Black Sea
24 June 2021
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
Iran Thwarts ‘Act of Sabotage’ Against Atomic Organization Building
23 June 2021