Sunday 27 June 2021 - 07:35

Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Continue to Bomb Yemen

Al-Masirah Yemen reported that fighter jets of the Saudi coalition have targeted areas in the Yemeni provinces of Ma'rib, Al-Bayda and Al-Jawf 17 times in the last few hours.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Fighter Jets of the Saudi coalition have repeatedly bombed residential areas in various Yemeni provinces in recent days. 

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis. 
