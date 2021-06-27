Over 2k Iranian Elites Have Returned to Iran: VP

Islam Times - Iranian vice-president for science and technology announced the return of more than 2,000 Iranian elites to the country.

At a ceremony to sign MoU for the construction of a technology town in the new cities of Pardis and Parand near the capital Tehran on Saturday, Sorena Sattari stated: "More than 2,500 elites from 100 foreign universities have returned to Iran in the past four years, most of them now work in technology parks."Noting that Pardis Technology Park is the largest science and technology park in the region, he added that 13,000 billion Tomans had been invested by the private sector in technology parks.He said the important feature of the Pardis Technology Park is that there are no polluting industries in it, and this is the knowledge-based economy that does not pollute the environment.The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami, and the Vice-President of Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari, signed three memoranda of understanding on Saturday.Handing over 400 hectares of additional lands to the Pardis Science and Technology Park, participation in the construction of Ferdows knowledge-based town in Pardis, and constructing a science and technology park in the new city of Parand were the memoranda of understanding concluded at the ceremony.