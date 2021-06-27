0
Sunday 27 June 2021 - 11:28

IRGC Unveils Coronavirus Vaccine

Story Code : 940346
According to Iranian news agency, the new Iranian vaccine, called Noora, was unveiled at the IRGC’s Baqiyatallah Hospital in Tehran.

In the ceremony, attended by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Health Minister Saeed Namaki, the process of clinical trial of the vaccine got started.

Iranian scientists have developed at least four coronavirus vaccines before, two of which have received emergency use authorization.

On Saturday, the production of Sputnik V, a vaccine for the coronavirus developed by Russia, began at an Iranian company.
