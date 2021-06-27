0
Sunday 27 June 2021 - 11:31

Two US Aircraft Carriers in West Asia to Support Afghanistan Pullout

Story Code : 940349
Two US Aircraft Carriers in West Asia to Support Afghanistan Pullout
The Japan-based carrier, along with the cruiser Shiloh and destroyer Halsey, entered the Fifth Fleet area of operations on Friday, said a statement from the strike group as cited in a report by the Military.com news outlet.

"While in the US 5th Fleet area of operations, the Ronald Reagan CSG will operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners, and provide airpower to protect US and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan," the statement further explained.

The Reagan joins another US aircraft carrier, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and its strike group, which have been in the area since April supporting “Operation Inherent Resolve,” according to the report.

It further added that the Eisenhower's deployment was extended shortly after its arrived in the region following the White House announcement that it would withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11 or earlier.

Meanwhile, US Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby also declared in April that the Eisenhower's extension, as well as the deployment to the region of additional B-52H bombers, was approved in case Taliban militants attempted to attack US forces as they withdrew from the war-torn nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib
25 June 2021
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
25 June 2021
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
25 June 2021
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
24 June 2021